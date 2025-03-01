Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6303 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 2.3 %
HKXCY stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,955. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
