Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6303 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 2.3 %

HKXCY stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,955. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

