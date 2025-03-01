Horizon Oil Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Horizon Oil Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $204.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.
About Horizon Oil
