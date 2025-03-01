Horizon Oil Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of $204.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.

