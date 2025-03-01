I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. I-Mab has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

