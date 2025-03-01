iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Critical Survey

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCoreConnect and Airship AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.15 -$15.55 million ($63.20) -0.01 Airship AI $24.05 million 6.18 $16.37 million N/A N/A

Airship AI has higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airship AI 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iCoreConnect and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Airship AI has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.26%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airship AI is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32% Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71%

Risk and Volatility

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airship AI beats iCoreConnect on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

