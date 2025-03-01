ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

