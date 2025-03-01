IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,090 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.