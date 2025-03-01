IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NRG opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

