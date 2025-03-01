Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 59,609 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDR. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,867 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $28,560,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 230.0% during the third quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 862,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. This trade represents a 18.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 74,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,238,731.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,181.08. This represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 and have sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDR

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.