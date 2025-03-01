Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 528,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $2,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 15.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.