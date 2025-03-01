Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

