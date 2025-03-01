Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $84.61 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

