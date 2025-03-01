Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.