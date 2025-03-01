Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,658 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 56.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Okta Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.54, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

