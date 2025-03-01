Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,883 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 990,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.