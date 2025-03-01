IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Down 46.0% in February

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of BACK opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.