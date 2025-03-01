Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

IMCR opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. Immunocore has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after purchasing an additional 520,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 7,437.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 91,033 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.