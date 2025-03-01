InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $2.65 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

