Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Purchases A$50,658.50 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.50 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,658.50 ($31,464.91).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

