Insider Buying: MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Director Buys $99,034.13 in Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MasterBrand Price Performance
NYSE MBC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.58.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on MasterBrand
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 160.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 112,456 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in MasterBrand by 69.6% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MasterBrand
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.