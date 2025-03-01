Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Buys £775,297.70 in Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Wael Sawan acquired 29,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.07) per share, with a total value of £775,297.70 ($974,971.96).

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,636 ($33.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,609.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,588.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,374.50 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.24) to GBX 3,300 ($41.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.24) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,325 ($41.81).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

