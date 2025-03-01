Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $13,132.35 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,132.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,921 shares in the company, valued at $425,001.15. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gina Mazzariello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Gina Mazzariello sold 3,678 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $12,836.22.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.28 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.