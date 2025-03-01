Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $145,698.85 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $145,698.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AORT stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,267.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Artivion by 210.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

