Insider Selling: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Sells 194,628,820 Shares of Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 646,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,908. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.