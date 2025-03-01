Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$368,525.85 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total value of C$368,525.85.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total value of C$372,267.50.

On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total value of C$367,515.78.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80.

On Thursday, November 28th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$135.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

