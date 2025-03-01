Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $153,679.96 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

