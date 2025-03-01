Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $153,679.96 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TMHC
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.