Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $138,758.88 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $138,758.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,871.60. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $15,653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tenable by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,494,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.