Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $14,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,400. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.6 %

TRT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trio-Tech International in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

