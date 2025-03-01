Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $806,048.04 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $806,048.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,426.66. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Anirma Gupta sold 465 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $10,081.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Anirma Gupta sold 456 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $10,469.76.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,999,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

