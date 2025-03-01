Insider Selling: Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells $59,206.50 in Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Veralto by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veralto by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Veralto by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.