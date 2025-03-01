Insider Selling: Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Sells A$502,113.82 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey sold 62,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.06 ($5.01), for a total value of A$502,113.82 ($311,871.94).

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Vulcan Steel

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

