Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.90.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.