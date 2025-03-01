International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Releases Earnings Results

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

