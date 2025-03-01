International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

