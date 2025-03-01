International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,463,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after buying an additional 2,354,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Paper by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 537,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

NYSE:IP opened at $56.34 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

