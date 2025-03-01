Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Intrusion Stock Down 21.3 %

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Intrusion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.