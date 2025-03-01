Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.88.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $613.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

