Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

