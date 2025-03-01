Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.