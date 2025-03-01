Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 223.4% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

