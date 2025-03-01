Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

