iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Position Boosted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $77,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

