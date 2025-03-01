iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $618,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

