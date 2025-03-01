iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,017.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 116,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

