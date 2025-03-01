iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,649,000. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

