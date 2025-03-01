iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

