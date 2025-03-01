iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 9,899,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,814,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.