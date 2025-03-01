iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

