iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,236 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 8.04% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $406,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

