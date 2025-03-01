iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $134,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

