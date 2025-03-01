iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $290.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

