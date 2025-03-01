iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $48.54.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
