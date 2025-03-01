iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.